Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

GP blasts medical certificate demand

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
17th Mar 2020 7:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Townsville GP has blasted employers for demanding medical certificates from workers who have coughs and colds amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying the priority would have to be the frail and sick.

Fairfield Central Medical Practice doctor Michael Clements said he had spent the whole morning writing medical certificates for workers who have had to call in sick and would be turning people away soon due to the strain on services.

"We want to keep waiting rooms free of coughs and colds and to prioritise the frail and sick," he said.

"We want to get the message out there to employers that, (coronavirus) is now a pandemic and if you have a cough and cold you need to stay home.

"The government message that is being advertised is wonderful but many employers are expecting (their employees) to get medical certificates that they shouldn't be at work."

He said sick people should just stay home.

 

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus doctor isolation medica certificate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drink driver jailed over death of loved CQU professor

        premium_icon Drink driver jailed over death of loved CQU professor

        News The court nightmare has finally ended for Phillip Donaldson’s family with his killer behind bars for causing his death.

        Who is Bundaberg mayoral candidate Kirt J Anthony?

        premium_icon Who is Bundaberg mayoral candidate Kirt J Anthony?

        News THE Bundaberg South resident describes himself as “very caring, understanding, and...

        Does Bundaberg’s Open for Development scheme work?

        premium_icon Does Bundaberg’s Open for Development scheme work?

        News IS BUNDABERG’S Open For Development Scheme working? Local candidates response to...

        'Business as normal' at pre-poll despite virus tension

        premium_icon 'Business as normal' at pre-poll despite virus tension

        News “People are still a little bit anxious coming to pre-poll”, incumbent mayor Jack...