Govt's solution to deal with Bundy's young offenders

SEVEN per cent of more than 3000 defendants who appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court in 2017-18 are children, according to the Magistrates Court Annual Report.

This figure is only slightly better than the Queensland-wide 8per cent.

The way forward for offending youth, according to the Government, is education.

A new initiative from the Queensland Government to place young offenders in TAFE programs will soon be put in place.

Youth Justice Minister Di Farmer said the best way to stop a young person reoffending was for them to get a job.

"Getting a TAFE qualification can be absolutely life-changing - a key that can open doors to getting a job and breaking that cycle,” Ms Farmer said.

The Youth Justice Training Initiative helps young Queensland offenders access education that may have otherwise been unavailable to them.

Training and Skills Development Minister Shannon Fentiman said the initiative provided opportunities for those in the Youth Justice system to get qualifications they could use later in life.

"By 2020, more than half of all jobs will require a VET qualification, so by investing in these courses now, we're investing in young people's futures,” he said.

Ms Farmer encouraged any young person in contact with youth justice to enrol in a certificate course.

"For a young person, getting a job isn't just about earning money and being independent, it can give them a sense of capability and pride in themselves which in turn is strong motivation to keep achieving,” she said.

The ABS figures show that per 100,000 of the population, there are more than 2400 youth offenders and just over 2000 adult offenders.

This data shows children committing crimes at a higher rate than adults in Queensland, though the rate of youth offenders has been falling for the past decade.

Ms Farmer said the theory behind the new program was borne out in research and reports from other jurisdictions.

"Bob Atkinson's report into youth crime said that engagement with education, training or work is critical to reducing children's offending behaviour,” she said.

"Providing opportunities for education, particularly vocational education, to at-risk young people improves not only self-esteem but also job opportunities, and with a purpose or a job the potential for offending, particularly property offending, reduces.”

Ms Farmer said Youth Justice case managers would work with young people to help them identify career goals and link them with a suitable TAFE course.

"Funding for the program will be managed within the existing training budget,” she said, adding that the Government would review the initiative after the first year.