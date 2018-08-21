Govt's 'disarray' a let down for Hinkler: Richard Pascoe

LABOR'S candidate for Hinkler Richard Pascoe says the "disarray” of the Turnbull Government in Canberra won't stop him from focussing on the issues important to the people of Hinkler.

Initially reluctant to comment on the topic, Mr Pascoe went on to say the current state of the LNP was a let down for the region.

"That is for them to work out, and they need to work out what is going on within their own party,” Mr Pascoe said.

"What I would say, though, is as long as they're in disarray it is unfortunate for the people of Hinkler - because they're (LNP) not focused on the things that matter.”

He turned the focus onto Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, claiming Mr Pitt was losing sight of the people in his electorate.

"Keith Pitt is not focusing on issues around jobs, they're not focusing on issues around education and they're not dealing with the issues that are impacting so many people around Hinkler, and that is what people want their government to be doing,” Mr Pascoe said.

The Labor candidate did not comment on the resignation of former minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton, who moved to the back bench after losing a leadership vote.

Mr Pascoe said he was focused on his campaign.

Mr Pascoe said he wanted to work with, listen and support locals in the Wide Bay region.