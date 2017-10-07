Govt working to tackle Bundy's drug problems

The Federal Government has committed $10,000 to fighting alcohol and drug misuse in Bundaberg.

IN A bid to tackle Bundaberg's ice scourge, the Federal Government has committed $10,000 to fight the problem head-on.

Together with the Alcohol and Drug Foundation, they have announced a Local Drug Action Team for the region to help prevent harms from alcohol and other drugs, including ice.

The partnership is one of 40 selected in the second round of the LDAT program, bringing the total number of LDATs across Australia to 80.

The T@Y - Thursdays @ the Y Local Drug Action Team Program will receive an initial $10,000 from the government and will be supported by the ADF to develop and deliver community-led action plans. Importantly, the project will centre on preventing drug use, and will be tailored to the particular needs of the local area.

The LDAT program is part of the government's $298m investment over four years under the National Ice Action Strategy to help local communities prevent drug misuse. By 2020, there will be up to 220 LDATs across the nation, with a particular focus on remote, regional and at-risk communities.

Queensland state manager for ADF, Nicole Little says the T@Y - Thursdays @ the Y Local Drug Action Team Program will play a key role in preventing harms from alcohol and other drugs in their area.

"Through partnerships, LDATs plan and deliver on-the-ground prevention projects tailored to the needs of local communities,” she said.

"Developing and delivering local solutions is vital in addressing harms from alcohol and other drugs, including crystal methamphetamine.”

The program builds the capacity of communities and encourages local groups to look at opportunities within their region and start building or extend partnerships to better tackle alcohol and other drug issues facing their local areas.

The third round of LDAT applications will open in late 2017, with more opportunities to be part of the program in 2018 and 2019.

For more information about the LDAT program visit www.adf.org.au/ldat or call the ADF's Media and Stakeholder Manager Carmel Green on 0430 948 380.