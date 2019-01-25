Govt takes 76 per cent of funds meant for emergency services

A TAX levy designed to fund Queensland's emergency services and volunteer groups is spending more than three-quarters of its revenue on the government department, with only 24 per cent reaching actual on-the-ground crews.

Details have emerged revealing that about 76 per cent, or $407 million, of the Emergency Management Levy's revenue goes towards running Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, while the remaining $129 million is distributed around the state.

It comes after the Member for Burnett, Stephen Bennett, called for the government to increase the slice of the pie that emergency groups and volunteers receive from the levy paid by all homeowners.

Following the 2013 floods in Bundaberg, Queensland's old fire Urban Levy was reformed into a levy that would ensure a more sustainable funding base for both the Queensland QFES and organisations that fell under it.

These include State Emergency Services, the Rural Fire Service, swift water and other rescue services, volunteer marine rescue services and disaster management services.

Since its formation in the 2013-14 financial year, the levy's total revenue has increased by 28 per cent (about $145 million), hitting an estimated $536 million this year.

The increase balances out to almost $40 million a year and is due mainly to more people being levied.

But despite the increase from $391 million in revenue in 2013-14 to $536 million in 2018-19, volunteer organisations the levy is intended for have barely benefited.

Mr Bennett said that over the same period the combined marine rescue funding rose by only 10 per cent (from $8.1 million in 2013-14 to $9.1 million), which amounted to about 1.6 per cent of the levy's total revenue.

"This levy is being collected with the intention to provide extra funding for our volunteer groups, but the funds are simply disappearing," he told the NewsMail.

In a similar trend, the combined volunteer marine rescue and coast guard funding between 2013-14 and 2018-19 rose by about 31 per cent (from $2.2 million to $3.2 million).

That amount represents only 0.5 per cent of the levy's total $536 million revenue.

Dubbing it the "emergency abandonment levy", Mr Bennett said it was "time for the government to explain where the money is going and why volunteer groups aren't seeing any of this revenue windfall".

He said it was " time to make the case for these groups to get their fair share."

In 2013, former LNP Minister Jack Dempsey said the levy would ensure all Queenslanders were contributing to effective and responsive emergency services.

"The levy will ... cover around 60 per cent of the full cost of delivering emergency and disaster management services," he said in 2013.

Funds fall short, says ex-ambo

MOORE Park resident and former volunteer ambulance officer Kevin Williams says the unfair distribution of the Emergency Management Levy is a problem.

"If you're generating a levy for a specific purpose, that's what it should be going towards," Mr Williams said.

The 65-year-old admitted there would always be administrative costs but said as the population and need for emergency services grew, so did the portion each organisation required from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

"These things are very expensive to run and expectations for how quickly and well organisations operate have gone up," Mr Williams said.

"If there's another big flood, people will need help. Nowadays, people expect helicopters to come pick them up - it's not like it was in my day."

Less concerned was Surf Life Saving Queensland's Craig Holden, who told the NewsMail that Bundy surf life saving guards and surf life saving clubs didn't have any issues.

"We have a very good relationship with the council, and our lifeguard service is fully funded," he said.

The organisation receives $5.6 million from the levy's revenue and has seen a two per cent increase over the past four years.

Rural fireys want levy to change

THE Rural Fire Brigade Association Queensland recently made a submission to the QFES in an effort to have the Emergency Management Levy changed.

"We think the whole system needs to be reappraised, because right now it's hard-wired for 'money equals paid staff', which does not reflect rural and regional community needs," the association's general manager Justin Choveaux said.

Mr Choveaux pointed to the levy's inability to reflect country communities' needs.

"The levy is just not built that way because they just added things onto the urban levy back in 2013, which wasn't built to reflect the needs of most of Queensland, a state that's, for the vast majority, not urban," he said.

The NewsMail understands funds from the current levy do not physically go toward rural fire brigades.

Instead, a small portion goes to the Rural Fire Service, one of three service delivery arms under QFES, which then gives individual brigades equipment and support.

"We're pushing to have it changed and restructured, what we're getting is not enough," Mr Choveaux said.

"We do not just want a cookie-cutter model that comes out of parliament."

Levy revenue distributed to support QFES

A DEPARTMENT spokesperson confirmed the government's Queensland Fire and Emergency Services department expected the Emergency Management Levy to raise about $536 million this financial year.

"Revenue from the levy is used to provide a sustainable funding base for QFES to ensure it can deliver vital fire and emergency services to Queenslanders," they told the NewsMail yesterday.

"It supports and sustains all of QFES' emergency management, fire and rescue services."

According to the department, the distribution of revenue raised by the levy is not pre-determined but allocated to services based on need.

"It is also common for services to share operating systems, including strategic planning, communication and resource management, meaning the revenue allocated cannot be separated according to each service," the spokesperson said.

QFES received $511.924 million in revenue from the Emergency Management Levy in 2017-18 (about $25 million less than is expected this year).

"Revenue will be used to aid in the delivery of fire and emergency response services (across the state)," the spokesperson said.

According to the department, the number of frontline paid full-time staff employed by QFES increased by about 3.8 per cent between 2013-14 to October 31, 2018.