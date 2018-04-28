Govt responds to 'money grab' claims, focuses on SEQ savings

THE independent Queensland Competition Authority yesterday released its quarterly monitoring report on retail prices in SEQ.

In response to the release of a Canegrowers report, which revealed 74 per cent of Queenslander's power bill payments were being taken by the State Government, the NewsMail sought a response from the Government to address farmers' power concerns in regional areas, like Bundy.

A Queensland Government spokesperson referred reporters to the QCA report which showed a typical SEQ household could now save up to $176 a year by switching power retailers and small business customers could save up to $292 over a year.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the government's actions were putting downward pressure on household's electricity prices. "Our strong focus on cost of living is paying off," he said.

"Most retailers are passing on the savings the Palaszczuk Government has made on energy costs by offering highly competitive deals for consumers to cut their bills," Dr Lynham said.

But as the QCA report highlights, most of the SEQ retailers are doing the right thing, but not everyone is offering at least one deal below the regulated price.

"Our Affordable Energy Plan has been placing downward pressure on prices since last year, and we expect all retailers to pass on those benefits, rather than pocket a higher margin at consumers' expense.

"I will be following up with those who are not doing the right thing."

On Tuesday, Australian Bureau of Statistics figures showed power prices had fallen 4.8 per cent in Brisbane in the past quarter, compared to a 1.8 per cent national increase.

"Our strong focus on cost of living is paying off," he said.

I encourage Queenslanders to shop around and ask their retailer for a better deal because today's report confirms the savings are out there.

"Falling prices in SEQ also benefit regional Queenslanders because their prices are linked, with government investing up to half-a-billion-dollars a year to keep down regional prices."

Under its Affordable Energy Plan, the government is also providing: