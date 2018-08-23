Govt officially announces $3.7 million Childers fire station

THE State Government has announced $3.7 million has been put toward a new fire station at Childers, with construction on the facility already well under way.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford yesterday announced the 21 capital works projects on the drawing board, set to be built or already under way across the state.

Mr Crawford said the projects ranged from station refurbishments through to brand new Fire and Rescue stations, including at Childers, Richmond and Horn Island.

"The Palaszczuk Government is literally building a better environment to help keep Queenslanders safe," Mr Crawford said.

"We are doing that through our record $702 million QFES Budget for this financial year.

"As QFES personnel numbers grow, it is important they are supported through the provision of appropriate and critical infrastructure - like new and upgraded fire and rescue stations.

"Just over $32 million has been allocated for capital works projects in 2018-19, with 21 projects either in the design phase, set to be built or already under construction.

"We're not only delivering and improving stations, but on our commitment to enhancing community safety right across the State, well into the future."

New stations and refurbishments under way this financial year include the $2.2 million facility at Richmond, the $2.8 million station on Horn Island, the $3.7 million facility at Childers, the $1.5 million upgrade of Mt Ommaney's station, the $1.2 million Charleville office, Rockhampton's $3.4 million Fire Communications Centre and Pimpama's $3 million new station.

"Replacing or upgrading ageing facilities will improve response times, guarantee enhanced services and support community growth," Mr Crawford said.

"These facilities will help equip staff and volunteers - both in an urban and rural setting - with everything required for a modern fire and rescue response.

"I've visited nearly 60 electorates and seen first-hand what a difference these additions are making towards the day-to-day operations of our hardworking crews.

"This government knows Queensland sees more than its fair share of natural disasters and emergencies, and that's why we are ensuring our emergency services have everything they need to serve the community when they need help most."