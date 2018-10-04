Govt invests $8m in new overtaking lanes on highway

NEW overtaking lanes will be installed on the Bruce Highway later this year to boost safety and increase efficiency.

The $8.08 million project will see two overtaking lanes added to the highway at Woco Creek near Apple Tree Creek.

The upgrade is part of a $10 billion investment in the Bruce by the Australian Government.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Michael McCormack said the project was part of the Overtaking Lanes Program aimed to make the highway safer for residents, tourists and heavy vehicle operators who rely on the major transport corridor.

"Along with the current upgrades underway between Hebbards Rd and North South Road-Kevin Livingston Drive in partnership with the Queensland Government, these projects will provide seven kilometres of new, safer road north of Apple Tree Creek," Mr McCormack said.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said congestion in heavily used corridors was often a contributing factor to road accidents, which is why the program was so important for reducing crashes and the flow-on impacts to communities.

"These new overtaking lanes will provide safer overtaking opportunities for motorists, and the highway and centrelines will also be widened to further reduce the risk to drivers," Mr Pitt said.

The project is expected to begin late this year and be finished by the middle of next year.

For more information contact the Department of Transport and Main Roads Bundaberg office on 1300 728 390 or email bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au.