Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SIGN: Bruce Highway at Apple Tree Creek. Photo: Jodie Dixon / Isis Town & Country
SIGN: Bruce Highway at Apple Tree Creek. Photo: Jodie Dixon / Isis Town & Country Jodie Dixon BIT140216ROAD01
News

Govt invests $8m in new overtaking lanes on highway

4th Oct 2018 11:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW overtaking lanes will be installed on the Bruce Highway later this year to boost safety and increase efficiency.

The $8.08 million project will see two overtaking lanes added to the highway at Woco Creek near Apple Tree Creek.

The upgrade is part of a $10 billion investment in the Bruce by the Australian Government.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Michael McCormack said the project was part of the Overtaking Lanes Program aimed to make the highway safer for residents, tourists and heavy vehicle operators who rely on the major transport corridor.

"Along with the current upgrades underway between Hebbards Rd and North South Road-Kevin Livingston Drive in partnership with the Queensland Government, these projects will provide seven kilometres of new, safer road north of Apple Tree Creek," Mr McCormack said.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said congestion in heavily used corridors was often a contributing factor to road accidents, which is why the program was so important for reducing crashes and the flow-on impacts to communities.

"These new overtaking lanes will provide safer overtaking opportunities for motorists, and the highway and centrelines will also be widened to further reduce the risk to drivers," Mr Pitt said.

The project is expected to begin late this year and be finished by the middle of next year.

For more information contact the Department of Transport and Main Roads Bundaberg office on 1300 728 390 or email bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au.

australian government bruce highway bundaberg
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Is Taco Bell set for Bundy expansion? Firm's spicy response

    premium_icon Is Taco Bell set for Bundy expansion? Firm's spicy response

    Business MEXICAN fast food chain Taco Bell has announced a major expansion after the "tremendous” success of its first store in Queensland.

    • 4th Oct 2018 12:09 PM
    Elder airs queries as Robert finds his Taribelang voice

    premium_icon Elder airs queries as Robert finds his Taribelang voice

    Offbeat Robert explains the process that unearthed his family's language.

    Bargara not the only Jewel in Wei's crown

    premium_icon Bargara not the only Jewel in Wei's crown

    Property Enquiries already flowing for Jewel rooftop bar and restaurant

    Bright outlook for state’s builders

    Bright outlook for state’s builders

    Business THE worst is behind us when it in Queensland, according to the HIAs.

    Local Partners