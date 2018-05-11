Govt hits back at Burnett MP's budget stance

A QUEENSLAND Government spokesman has hit back at Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett for attacking Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey.

On Thursday, Mr Bennett said he was "disappointed” Cr Dempsey had criticised Tuesday night's Federal Budget claiming it had delivered for everywhere in Australia, but Bundaberg.

Yesterday, a Palaszczuk Government spokesman described Mr Bennett's actions as "outrageous”.

"There is little in the Federal Government's budget for communities north of Gympie,” the spokesman said.

"For the local MP to stand up for what is effectively the PM snubbing Bundaberg is outrageous.” His comments come as a handful of letters have been sent to the NewsMail supporting Cr Dempsey.

Queensland Treasurer Jackie Trad the "big ticket promises the Turnbull Government are making are on the never never” with the majority of the state's money not allocated for up to four years.

Meanwhile, Queensland Opposition leader Deb Frecklington yesterday said she thought Bundaberg would miss out under a Federal Labor Government.

Responding to ALP leader Bill Shorten's budget-reply speech on Thursday, Ms Frecklington said more than $3 billion in crucial Bruce Hwy upgrades would be at risk with Mr Shorten "refusing to commit to road infrastructure across Queensland”.

"There was absolutely no mention of the Federal Coalition's commitment of $800 million for Bruce Hwy upgrades between Cooroy and Curra,” Ms Frecklington said.

"The upgrades would be a massive boost for regions like Bundaberg, the Fraser Coast and Gympie.”

Prevoiusly asked her thoughts on why Bundaberg got no specific funding in the Treasurer Scott Morrison's Budget, Ms Frecklington said the region benefited from the broader measures such as tax cuts and Bruce Hwy funding.