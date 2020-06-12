Gov’t grants Bundy service provider full marks

Impact jobactive recruitment consultant David Maxey-Fisher said the result gave local jobseekers confidence when engaging with Impact.

IMPACT Community Services Bundaberg has been awarded the highest possible rating in the Australian Government's latest quarterly Jobactive star ratings.

The five-star rating from the Department of Employment, Skills, Family and Small Business for Impact recognised the great work the local team is doing.

"We've received four-star ratings in previous quarters," David said.

"But this is the first time we got five stars."

But what made the rating significant was that it came in during the December to March quarter, during a period when the impact of the bushfires made jobseeker's requirements optional.

"It means they were not required to engage with us, but they chose to do so," David said.

"Normally during a trying time such as the bushfires our numbers would fall, but our performance indicators rose."

To receive the five-star rating means performance at securing people sustained employment must be 30 per cent above the national average.

This doesn't mean just finding someone a job, but a lasting position with an employer.

It's a point of pride for David and his team that they are able to build healthy relationships with both jobseekers and employers.

"Our team visits employers regularly, even when there are no candidates for positions or jobs available, just to maintain a good relationship," he said.

"And our post-placement support team continues to visit them when we have been able to match jobseeker to employer and offer both all the support they need."

And while they appreciate the recognition, David said it's business as usual.

"Just like a successful football team; we noticed the scoreboard, but we're not driven by the score. We are just all committed to doing our jobs well," he said.

To find out more about the services Impact Bundaberg can provide to help you through the challenges presented to employment due to COVID-19, call 4153 4233 or 0419 773 838.