Govt commitment: Police houses to be repainted

Police Minister Mark Ryan says it doesn't matter where you live, you should have ready access to the police services your community needs.

Police Minister Mark Ryan says it doesn't matter where you live, you should have ready access to the police services your community needs. Michael Nolan

THE police houses at Mundubbera will be repainted after a commitment by the Palaszczuk Government.

"This government's philosophy is, it doesn't matter where you live, you should have ready access to the police services your community needs,” Police minister Mark Ryan said.

"But this government also recognises that the police officers who go above and beyond the call of duty all over the state also need to be supported and where necessary provided with adequate accommodation.”

The police houses at Mundubbera will be newly painted internally and externally as part of the QPS Condition Maintenance Program to be undertaken this financial year.