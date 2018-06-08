Menu
Police Minister Mark Ryan says it doesn't matter where you live, you should have ready access to the police services your community needs. Michael Nolan
Govt commitment: Police houses to be repainted

Emma Reid
by
8th Jun 2018 2:52 PM
THE police houses at Mundubbera will be repainted after a commitment by the Palaszczuk Government.

"This government's philosophy is, it doesn't matter where you live, you should have ready access to the police services your community needs,” Police minister Mark Ryan said.

"But this government also recognises that the police officers who go above and beyond the call of duty all over the state also need to be supported and where necessary provided with adequate accommodation.”

The police houses at Mundubbera will be newly painted internally and externally as part of the QPS Condition Maintenance Program to be undertaken this financial year.

