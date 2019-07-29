Menu
Mininster for Families and Social Services Paul Fletcher launches the Cashless Debit Card with Keith Pitt in Hinkler six months ago.
Politics

Govt changes pathway to exit Cashless Debit Card

29th Jul 2019 9:42 AM
THE Morrison government has introduced laws which streamline the exit process for being on the cashless welfare card program, while broadening reasons to leave.

The process for people trying to leave the cashless welfare card program will become more streamlined under a federal government proposal.

Government minister Paul Fletcher introduced legislation to the lower house on Thursday which makes the secretary of the Department of Social Services the decision-maker for exit applications.

The job is currently up to various community bodies in the trial areas, meaning it's inconsistent, he added.

The change also broadens the scope of reasons for why people can leave the trial, with the secretary able to consider their ability to manage their life more generally.

Exiting the trial currently comes down to how well welfare recipients are able to manage their financial affairs.

The trial is underway in Ceduna in SA, the East Kimberley and Goldfields region in WA, and Bundaberg and Hervey Bay in Queensland.

The debit cards look and operate like a regular bank card, except they cannot be used to buy alcohol or gambling products, some gift cards or to withdraw cash.

Mr Fletcher says it has decreased instances of drug and alcohol issues, crime, and strengthened community support in the trial areas.

AAP

Bundaberg News Mail

