Govt assurance: Bundy seafood safe amid PFAS scare

THE Queensland Government has assured the Bundaberg community it is safe to consume the seafood from the region's water.

It comes after Gladstone Ports Corporation found traces of PFAS (per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances) above national standards in fish caught at Ship Creek, Gladstone.

In light of the Gladstone results and in a move to reassure Bundaberg residents, GPC chief executive Peter O'Sullivan said the organisation would undertake seafood sampling here next week.

Yesterday, a Queensland Health spokesman said a preliminary screening assessment of PFAS in seafood from Saltwater Creek, Bundaberg was undertaken on May 29-30 as part of the Svensson Heights PFAS investigation.

The sampling was undertaken by Queensland Health with the assistance of Bundaberg Regional Council and Wide Bay Water. The samples included 12 fish, seven mud crabs and four prawns.

PFOS (Perfluorooctanesulfonic acid) was detected in one sample of catfish, which was obtained from Splitters Creek for comparison purposes.

This result was below the Australian Government trigger point for investigation.

PFAS was not detected in any of the other samples.

A Department of Environment and Science spokesman said they had been informed, on October 12, of elevated levels of PFAS in some seafood samples taken on-site at the Gladstone port.

The results from fish sampled in the broader harbour area were not impacted by elevated PFAS levels suggesting the issue may be confined to a section of Ship Creek, within the port precinct.