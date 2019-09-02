Govt announces Wide Bay plan in wake of political attack $25m housing spend

UNDER CONSTRUCTION: Minister for Housing and Public Works, Mick de Brenni said the Queensland Government is investing $25 million in new homes across the Wide Bay as it looks to address the region’s long-term housing needs, a move that will see 56 new social housing homes built by 2022.

THE Queensland Government is investing $25 million in new homes across the Wide Bay as it looks to address the region’s long-term housing needs.

Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni said the move would see 56 new social housing homes built by 2022.

The move comes as the government finds itself under attack from the LNP with calls for Mr de Brenni to be sacked for “failing Queensland’s most vulnerable”.

Latest available figures show there were 675 people in the Bundaberg area waiting on the social housing register as of June 30, 2018.

Of this number, 358 applications were submitted, with an average wait time of almost seven months.

Mr de Brenni said social housing was a key responsibility and focus for the Palaszczuk Government.

“The LNP’s only plan for social housing was to sell off 90 per cent of the state’s social housing stock to the highest bidder. These cruel cuts would have left thousands of Queenslanders without a home,” Mr de Brenni said.

“The Palaszczuk Government’s Housing Construction Jobs Program is addressing Wide Bay Burnett’s long-term housing needs by accelerating new construction.

“We are investing $25 million to build 56 new social homes by 2022 — more than double the number delivered under the previous LNP government.”

LNP shadow housing Minister Michael Hart said housing demand had risen.

“When the LNP left government the total figure had fallen by 7004 to 16,546. As of the end of March 2019, that figure is closing-in on 20,000,” Mr Hart said.

“8,625 applications have been made in the ‘very high’ segment of need, which is more than double, since the LNP left office in 2015.

“In March alone, 1037 families applied for housing assistance, which is a staggering increase of 14%.

“These aren’t just numbers on a spreadsheet, these are desperate Queenslanders looking for a roof over their head.”