Governments bring Bundy's NDIS start date forward

NEWFOUND FREEDOM: Jack, 5, is now functioning like any other child his age thanks to the NDIS.

HUNDREDS of Bundaberg residents with disabilities will be able to join the National Disability Insurance Scheme sooner than expected.

The state and federal governments are bringing forward the NDIS start date in Bundaberg, Ipswich and Rockhampton from October to September to make the most of unused capacity in the first Queensland regions to transition to the NDIS.

More than 5000 Queenslanders have already joined the NDIS and have their plan in place.

But demand in the first roll-out regions - Townsville, Mackay and Toowoomba - has been lower than expected so far, prompting governments to bring forward the roll out of the NDIS to people waiting for the NDIS in other regions.

"This decision balances a steady pace with the desire to help people as early as we can, without jeopardising the quality of NDIS plans,” Social Services Minister Christian Porter said.

Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson said she was thrilled the roll-out of the NDIS would be brought forward creating benefits for local people with disability and their families.