Government thanks Bundy SES volunteers

STATE Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson thanked all State Emergency Services volunteers in Bundaberg on Wear Orange Wednesday yesterday, as it was celebrated across Queensland.

"Our SES volunteers do an amazing job and their dedication and commitment to keeping our community safe and on behalf of Bundaberg I thank you all for the outstanding work that you do,” she said.

"There are more than 6000 SES volunteers in Queensland who are trained and ready to respond to a disaster when needed and the recent flood events across Queensland following Tropical Cyclone Debbie is an excellent example of this.

"During TC Debbie and the subsequent flooding event SES volunteers responded to around 8000 requests for assistance and their efforts during this period were second to none.