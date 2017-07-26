Government rejects petition for road upgrades

A PETITION for the upgrade of the Monto-Mount Perry Rd and Gayndah-Mount Perry Rd has been knocked back by the main roads minister.

A letter from Mark Bailey to Neil Laurie, who launched the petition which gathered 799 signatures, said that due to criteria including traffic levels, road condition and past safety record, "upgrading and sealing both roads is not considered a high priority at this time”.

North Burnett Mayor Rachel Chambers expressed disappointment with the outcome, saying it would become an election issue "along with the horribly deteriorating and unsafe condition of the Burnett Hwy and the lack of local road contracts”.

Councillor John Zahl said: "You say to someone ... 'you've got 20km of gravel road to get here', and they say 'no thanks'.”