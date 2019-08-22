Government plans to make Central Queensland a hydrogen hub

A $5 MILLION study into a hydrogen plant at Stanwell Power Station could make Central Queensland home to Australia's largest hydrogen project if State Government plans hit the mark.

Energy Minister Anthony Lynham has announced a 12-month study would assess the technical, commercial and strategic feasibility of a large hydrogen electrolysis plant at the power station, near Rockhampton.

Electrolysis is a process using electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen, creating potential hydrogen energy sources.

Government-owned Stanwell Corp is looking at a 10 megawatt or larger demonstration plant, the largest plant of its type in Australia.

"By deploying hydrogen electrolysis at large scale, the demonstration plant could help drive down production costs and support the development of new domestic and export markets for hydrogen," Dr Lynham said.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke welcomed the plans for scientific innovation Rockhampton's backyard as another industry to create jobs and attract investment in the region.

The study started in July and is looking at building an electrolysis plant using demineralised water already produced at Stanwell, then treated at the plant to produce hydrogen.

The State Government identified that the hydrogen produced could then be used in three ways:

. To produce liquid ammonia for fertilisers and as an industrial chemical.

. Compressed and sold as a gas for various uses, including manufacturing.

. Compressed and used to generate electricity in a gas turbine or a fuel cell.

Dr Lynham said Stanwell was in talks with potential local and international commercial partners and customers.

He said nearby ports such as Port Alma and Gladstone make the location prime for exporting.

State Development Minister Cameron Dick said recent interest in hydrogen development in the region showed the government's Queensland Hydrogen Industry Strategy 2019-2024 was working.

"I'm confident that in partnership with industry, universities and research institutes, we can develop a clean, green hydrogen export industry in Queensland," he said.

"Our government is working hard to drive this industry forward, to create more local jobs, especially in our regions, and a stronger state economy."