Government makes it easier to apply for bill help

THE Queensland Council of Social Service has welcomed the State Government's decision to simplify the application process for emergency financial assistance for energy bills.

The Home Energy Emergency Assistance Scheme is designed to support low-income Queenslanders experiencing sudden or temporary financial difficulties who are unable pay their current electricity or gas bill.

Following recommendations from QCOSS and the community sector, the application form will be simplified, shortened and made available electronically, as well as in the traditional paper-based form.

QCOSS CEO Mark Henley said the changes would reduce barriers for people applying for the scheme.

"We are pleased that recommendations provided by QCOSS, on behalf of the community sector, will be implemented by the state government,” Mr Henley said.

"Simplifying the application process, and providing an electronic version of the form, will improve accessibility of the scheme to those who need it,” he said.

"QCOSS looks forward to working with the State Government to promote this concession across the state to ensure this emergency assistance reaches those most in need.”