Government launches website to help families with homework

BUNDABERG parents and families are encouraged to take advantage of the resources from a new website that aims to help school children with their learning and homework.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the Federal Government's new website, Learning Potential Resources, was filled with hundreds of ideas, activities, games and videos to help parents of primary school children get involved in their child's learning.

"This new website gives parents access to the resources that teachers are using in the classroom, adapted for the home environment,” Mr Pitt said.

"Learning Potential Resources shows how to turn everyday activities like cooking, watering the garden or walking the dog into a fun and interactive learning opportunity,” he said.

Education and Training Minister Simon Birmingham said parental engagement was a key factor in enhancing a child's learning to support the important work teachers do.

Senator Birmingham said the new website complemented its Learning Potential app, which was launched in August 2015.