Climate Action protesters gatecrash Deputy PM's visit

UPDATE: IT WAS meant to be a good news announcement about up to 50 government jobs being transferred to Coffs Harbour, but it quickly turned into an awkward and loud demonstration over the Adani Coal Mine.

As Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Decentralisation Minister Bridget McKenzie announced to media that a regional hub of the Australian Maritime Safety Authority would be established on the Coffs Coast, a hoard of protesters descended on the press conference.

To shouts of "Stop Adani" and "Say No to Coal", members of the vocal Coffs Coast Climate Action Group held Anti-Adani placards behind the Nationals entourage at the Coffs Harbour Jetty on Friday morning.

Pushing on the with the press conference, Mr McCormack called on the vocal protesters to show some respect, stop swearing and then later spoke with them about their concerns.

Protesters heckle Deputy PM: Adani protesters hijack Michael McCormack's press announcement in Coffs Harbour.

Despite the distraction and unexpected interruption, the good news message from the media call is that Coffs Harbour is set to land 50 high paying government jobs.

AMSA, which proves a frontline service for Australia's maritime industry will relocate staff into a new regional hub in Coffs Harbour.

"Last time I looked there weren't too many boats or ships in Canberra, so it makes it sense to have services such as this based in the regions, where they are needed most," Mr McCormack said.

"Up to 50 AMSA jobs will be established in a new office in Coffs Harbour and three jobs at a new office in Airlie Beach.

"This is as well as expanding its existing regional footprint to provide up to 16 further positions in Hobart, Cairns, Gladstone, Mackay, Darwin, Geraldton, Karratha and Port Hedland, taking the total relocated to 69 jobs across regional Australia.

"The new Coffs Harbour office - to be operational within a year with up to 40 staff initially - is intended to provide a regional headquarters for AMSA and fill a gap in its regional network."

AMSA acting CEO Gary Prosser said negotiations over a property lease were underway with the authority set to obtain an office in the Coffs Harbour city centre.

"Initial indications amongst staff are that there are a lot of people who are very interested in coming to Coffs Harbour," Mr Prosser said.

"There will also be regional opportunities for staff here."

He said building works are set to start in the New Year with staff on the ground in mid 2019.

Senator McKenzie said more families in the regions, thanks to announcements such as this, means more students in local schools, more kids in local sporting teams and more community-minded volunteers for local services.

