Government faces uphill battle on cashless card in Bundy

CASHLESS CLAIMS: Labor senator Murray Watt said a lack of support from the Hinkler community was concerning.

CASHLESS CLAIMS: Labor senator Murray Watt said a lack of support from the Hinkler community was concerning. Chris Ison ROK061017ccaucus3

DEBATE over the proposed Cashless Debit Card bill stepped up in the Senate yesterday.

Discussions ran on after a report audited by the Senate Community Affairs Legislation Committee last week recommended the card be released in the Hinkler region.

The government has a majority on the committee.

Community Affairs Legislation Committee chair Slade Brockman said the card was not a solid answer to issues trial region's faced, but argued it could be with support.

"Nobody believes it is a silver bullet, nobody believes it will work by itself, it needs to be supported,” Mr Brockman said.

Queensland Senator Murray Watt said Labor held concerns over Hinkler residents' lack of support.

"We don't think from a Labor perspective that it is wise to proceed with this trial in an area where community opinion is split and there is substantial opposition to it going ahead,” Mr Watt said.

"I have recognised there are some people within the community of Bundaberg and Hervey Bay and the surrounding region who want this to go ahead, in particular, the Federal Member Mr Pitt.

"But, I don't think that he or the department have adequately consulted with the local community to a point that they can demonstrate that there is community support for this going ahead.”

Centre Alliance senator Stirling Griff opposed the Card's roll-out in Hinkler, as did Labor's Malarndirri McCarthy, outgoing Queensland Greens senator Andrew Bartlett and independent Tim Storer.

Senator Griff's and Senator Storer's votes are essential to the government's plan to introduce the card in Hinkler.

The pair's votes were critical in February when Hinkler was first voted down as a location for the card.

Yesterday, One Nation's Pauline Hanson and Peter Georgiou spoke in favour of the card.

The government wants to introduce the card to Hinkler for people under 35 on Newstart, Youth Allowance and receiving parenting payments.

Eighty per cent of their welfare benefits would be paid on the card, which cannot be used to buy alcohol, gamble or to withdraw cash.

The remaining 20 per cent would be paid as cash into a nominated bank account as is currently the case.

The card has been trialled in Ceduna in South Australia and East Kimberley in WA for more than a year, and a third trial site in WA's Goldfields began this year.

A Reachtel poll commissioned by the NewsMail found 53% of Hinkler residents support the card's introduction.