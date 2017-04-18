Government extends trial of electricity tariffs on farms

DEBBIE DELAY: Energy Minister Mark Bailey said the extension of the deadline was a result of Cyclone Debbie.

BUNDABERG farmers have more time to take part in a trial of off-peak and demand-based electricity tariffs after the State Government extended application deadlines to May 2.

Energy Minister Mark Bailey said the extension of the deadline was a result of the devastation and flooding which followed Cyclone Debbie across much of regional Queensland.

"We're recruiting up to 200 farmers to participate in three separate trials that will help in developing future tariffs for primary producers,” Mr Bailey said.

Mr Bailey said the first trial would involve the use of a controlled load tariff to supply key farm loads, including irrigation pumps and ancillary farm equipment.

"The aim is to understand the implications for farms in switching from tariffs with power available 24/7 to a controlled load tariff with limited hours of supply at a lower price,” he said.

For the purposes of the first trial, participants will be placed on Tariff 33.

Further information about the trials is available from agriculture industry bodies, Ergon or online at ergon.com.au/agtarifftrial.

Treasurer Curtis Pitt said the second group would trial the use of Tariff 24, a new seasonal time of use demand tariff.

"For many primary producers, knowing whether to move to a demand tariff can be difficult because their current billing and metering does not provide enough information for an accurate tariff analysis,” Mr Pitt said.

"It is expected some customers will make immediate savings on this demand tariff but, given the uncertainty, participants in this group will have a safety net to ensure they pay no more than what they would have on their current tariff.”

"The third group will remain on their current tariffs, but would receive a free digital electricity meter that records energy consumption and demand in 30 minute intervals.

"Their usage data will help Ergon improve its understanding of the load profiles of agricultural customers under current arrangements and give participating customers detailed insight into their energy use profile, helping them to compare all tariff options.”

The first two trials would run until June next year and the third trial until June 2019.

All participants will receive a free digital meter and, at completion of the trial, they can choose to receive detailed analysis to help them transition to the most suitable tariff option.

The trials are the first initiative under the Palaszczuk Government's $10 million Regional Business Support Package, being delivered in conjunction with Energy Queensland, the Queensland Farmers' Federation, Canegrowers and Cotton Australia.

Mr Bailey said the package was another step in delivering price stability to electricity consumers following the 43% increase in power bills under the Newman-Nicholls government.

Application forms are available from the same website and must be submitted by May 2.