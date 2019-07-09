Government announces plan for faster internet in Bundy

Bundaberg internet users could soon be experiencing better service.

Bundaberg internet users could soon be experiencing better service. Pexels

BUNDABERG has been announced as a priority region for a faster internet strategy and locals in the industry are already singing its praises.

Innovation Minister Kate Jones announced today that FibreCo has been launched, confirming Bundaberg as one of six locations for the project.

FibreCo will use 6000 kilometres of government-owned fibre optic cables to provide a faster, reliable and economic option and the strategy is the first of its kind in Australia.

"We live in the digital age and a strong, reliable internet connection is crucial when it comes to growing businesses, exporting overseas and creating jobs in Queensland, which is what FibreCo is all about,” Ms Jones said.

"Not only will this provide a better service for people right across our regions, it will put downward pressure on internet prices outside southeast Queensland.”

Open Cloud Broadband CEO Luke Baker said this development would bring a positive change for users in the Bundy region.

"FibreCo Queensland will allow us to further expand our current offering to the community and businesses of Bundaberg as well as deliver our new 10 Gig-a-Berg service,” he said.

"Not only will this be a significant opportunity for homes and businesses to receive faster, more reliable internet, it will also provide opportunity for our business to grow.”

Minister for Small Business Shannon Fentiman believes Bundy homes and businesses will benefit massively.

"Internet is vital to small businesses, particularly in regional Queensland - that's why we're establishing FibreCo to make best use of assets that are owned by the taxpayer,” she said.

"There's no denying that the Federal Government's National Broadband Network has fallen short and we hope this initiative helps to pick up the slack.”

FibreCo will work alongside NBN and plan to partner with independent service providers, over large-scale companies such as Telstra and Optus.

FibreCo Queensland plans to start running the service from August next year.