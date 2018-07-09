Governing body issues 'please explain' to Buccaneers

FOOTBALL: Football Queensland have issued a "please explain" to the Wide Bay Buccaneers after the club's withdrawal from the under-18s Football Queensland Premier League.

NewsMail has witnessed an email, believed to have been distributed to all FQPL clubs on Friday, that states the matter will be dealt with under the "competition regulations" this week and for members of opposing clubs to avoid booking accommodation.

The Buccaneers now have 14 days to show why they should avoid sanction for breaching its licence.

FQ CEO Richard Griffiths confirmed the organisation had issued the Buccaneers a show cause notice, and said any penalty would take "into account the best interests of the community in the Wide Bay region".

"We were previously aware of the difficulties encountered by the club and have worked with Wide Bay Buccaneers throughout the course of the season to alleviate these challenges," he said in a statement.

"Despite the support provided, Wide Bay Buccaneers have struggled to regularly field an under-18s team, leading to their withdrawal.

"FQ has issued a show cause notice to the club and will consider any possible sanctions, taking into account the best interests of the football community in the Wide Bay region.

"We will continue to work in collaboration with Football Wide Bay and Wide Bay Buccaneers to determine an approach that supports the growth of football and the player pathway in the area."

Buccaneers officials must explain why the club breached its agreement and how the club intends to prevent a recurrence.

Football Queensland Wide Bay was contacted for comment but have not yet responded.

The U18s' withdrawal came on the same weekend as the Buccaneers' senior team suffered the worst defeat of the season to date.

Wide Bay was thumped 12-0 on Saturday by Peninsula Power, the FQPL's undefeated league leaders who have earned promotion to the National Premier Leagues Queensland for next season.

The gulf in class was evident as the Power ran rings around a Buccaneers team comprised of players who are dedicated to the club's future but simply don't have the depth or experience to compete against teams of Peninsula Power's calibre.

The Power has lost just one FFA Cup game this year. They are undefeated in 19 FQPL games (18 wins, one draw), and have scored 88 goals in a dominant season.

Three players - Josh Woolley, Alex Warrilow and Jordan Dozzi - scored hat-tricks. Dozzi ended Saturday's game with four goals to his name.

The Buccaneers' under-18s experienced the toughest season of the club's senior teams, scoring just five goals and conceded 86 in 17 win-less games.

This included a 9-1 loss to Sunshine Coast Wanderers, a 9-0 loss to Ipswich and an 11-0 defeat to Rochedale Rovers.

The under-20s and senior Buccaneers sides will face Sunshine Coast Wanderers in Buderim on Saturday night.