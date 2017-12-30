Goulding eyes off Tokyo Olympic dream

TOKYO DREAMING: A playing contract with the Wallaroos would be the perfect ending to a fairytale year for Rebecca Goulding;

TOKYO DREAMING: A playing contract with the Wallaroos would be the perfect ending to a fairytale year for Rebecca Goulding; Contirbuted

RUGBY: Rebecca Goulding has her eyes on two major goals - a degree in social work and a place in the Australian Women's Rugby Union team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

A playing contract with the Wallaroos would be the perfect ending to a fairytale year for the former St Luke's Anglican School student, who was fast-tracked into the Australian Rugby 7s team to compete in the Youth Commonwealth Games in the Bahamas in July.

The team won gold and the first-year University of Sunshine Coast Bachelor of Social Work student was chosen in the Queensland Reds side to contest the national championships in October.

Goulding, who only made the switch to rugby from touch football at the start of the year, said it was too late to make the Commonwealth Games team but she aimed to represent Australia at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 18-year-old was also selected for USC's High Performance Student Athlete Program, which helps elite and emerging athletes to balance the demands of their sporting and study pursuits.

TOKYO DREAMS: Rebecca Goulding has her eyes set on two major goals â€" a degree in socialwWork and a place in the Australian Womenâ€™s Rugby Union team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Contributed

"The support and flexibility that the program offers are of great benefit,” said Goulding, who was recently awarded a USC Half Blue Award for sporting excellence.

"Extra time and academic assistance are available if you need to accommodate competition and training schedules.”

Goulding said effective use of travel or down time also helped her to juggle full-time study with high-level competitive sport.

"I travel to Brisbane at least three to four times a week for sport, so I take my laptop and books with me and study on my way there and back,” she said.

"I try to minimise the amount of time I need to take off from study to attend training camps and competition by taking my work with me and doing it in any spare time.”