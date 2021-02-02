’Got to get it right’: New hospital concept designs revealed

Concept designs for a proposed new hospital in Bundaberg will be showcased for the next two weeks online and through public information displays and pop-up sessions.

Prospects of a new Bundaberg hospital are one step closer following the public release of the concept designs.

A multistorey carpark, education, training and research section, dedicated mental health and specialised services area, and rehabilitation inpatient unit are just some of the features included in the designs released as part of the Bundaberg Hospital Redevelopment Project for the proposed three-storey hospital.

The layout for the ground floor includes a pharmacy, emergency department, medical imaging, integrated care, cancer care, outpatient care and an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Liaison.

Concept designs for a proposed new hospital in Bundaberg (Ground Floor).

Level 1 has an auditorium next to the education, training and research section, maternity units, operating theatre, intensive care unit and paediatric inpatient unit, women and children outpatients section, surgical inpatient units among others.

Concept designs for a proposed new hospital in Bundaberg (Level 1).

Level 2 has pathology, allied health and several medical inpatient units.

One of the medical inpatient units is for respiratory and infectious patients, another includes palliative care unit beds, while one includes coronary care unit beds and one is for neurology, older persons and stroke patients.

All levels have green space areas.

Concept designs for a proposed new hospital in Bundaberg (Level 2).

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Board Chair Peta Jamieson said when concept designs are developed they must meet contemporary design standards.

"A hospital has to maintain the focus on what parts of the hospital, what facilities within the hospital should be co-located next to each other," she said.

Ms Jamieson said the proposed new hospital would be larger with more beds than what is currently offered, while also embracing the new wave of technology in health.

She said hospital in the home initiatives and telehealth were also important factors to consider when meeting the community's future health needs.

With more than 150 responses from across the community already, the consultation period is still open, with time for these designs to change if they need to.

She said "we've got to get it right …".

North Burnett, Fraser Coast, Bundaberg and Discovery Coast community members are encouraged to look at these concept designs and provide feedback.

"We really want to make sure that the designs and the layout of the hospital meets the needs of our future population," she said.

Ms Jamieson said one of the challenges facing local health care was the ageing population.

When it comes to the fate of the current hospital, she said it was part of the detailed business case planning process and the government as a whole would consider what options could be made available for the existing site.

Bundaberg Hospital Artist Impression Plan

Member for Bundaberg Tom Smith said this was one of the big steps towards making sure they were delivering a new Bundaberg Hospital for the local community and Wide Bay.

He said the detailed business case, which would be delivered later this year, would provide costings to move this project forward.

"We're not just talking the talk, we're actually walking the walk and delivering for the people of Bundaberg," he said.

Mr Smith said this project was not only a great opportunity to care for patients and the region's healthcare in the future, but also generate jobs.

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Yvette D'Ath said that more than 100 local clinicians, operational staff and a range of community members had been working with health service planners and architects since March 2020 to develop the plans.

"Feedback gathered will help the project team to identify opportunity and challenges with respect to the proposed layout, and also help us to better understand community expectations for the entire project," Minister D'Ath said.

"We recognise the importance of the local people on the ground having an opportunity to contribute feedback for the proposed hospital design.

"Whether your hospital experiences involve caring for patients, performing operational roles that keep our hospitals running, or receiving treatment as a patient, we are eager to hear from you."

Sessions are planned at the following locations and times (subject to any COVID-19 restrictions):

• Tuesday, February 2, 2021: Between 9.30am and 1pm at the Bundaberg Library and between 2pm and 5.30pm at the Bundaberg Hospital (near Thirst Aid Café)

•Wednesday, February 3, 2021: Between 9am and 5.30pm at Stockland Shopping Centre

•Thursday, February 4, 2021: Between 8.30am and 12.30pm at Bundaberg Hospital (near Thirst Aid Café) and between 1.30pm and 6pm at Hinkler Central

•Tuesday, February 9, 2021: Between 9am and 5.30pm at Stockland Shopping Centre

•Wednesday, February 10, 2021: Between 9am and 1pm at Hinkler Central and between 2pm and 5.30pm at the Bundaberg Hospital (near Thirst Aid Café)

•Thursday, February 11, 2021: Between 8.30am and 12.30pm at Bundaberg Hospital (near Thirst Aid Café) and between 1.30pm and 4.30pm at Bundaberg Library.

Residents can also visit the Bundaberg Hospital from February 1 to February 12, where large-scale maps with key features of the new hospital will be on display.

Have your say on the plans here.

