Got talent? NYE is looking for its star

NEW YEAR: The stage could be yours at the Auswide Bank and Stroud Homes New Year's Eve Spectacular.

NEW YEAR: The stage could be yours at the Auswide Bank and Stroud Homes New Year's Eve Spectacular. Mike Knott BUN311215NEW10

GET READY to rock, dance, groove and everything in between as a wide variety of the region's musicians prepare to battle it out at the Auswide Bank and Stroud Homes New Year's Eve Spectacular.

Bundaberg Regional Council Community and Cultural Services spokeswoman Cr Judy Peters said the Bundaberg Talent Search, sponsored by Bundy Live, was an opportunity for the region's musicians to display their skills to an audience of thousands.

"Registrations are now open and I would encourage any local bands or soloists to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity,” Cr Peters said.

"All participating acts are given the fantastic exposure our popular New Year's Eve event offers with incredible prizes up for grabs.

"The winners receive gigs at major annual events the Childers Festival and the Lighthouse Festival, a coaching session and demo recording, among other things.

"Needless to say these prizes could be a foot in the door to greater things in the music industry.”

Cr Peters said residents attending the fireworks spectacular were in for a treat.

"It never ceases to amaze me that we have such a range of highly talented musicians right here in the Bundaberg region,” she said.

"Audiences can expect quality and entertaining performances from Bundaberg Talent Search entrants.

"What better way to welcome in 2018 then by celebrating the immense talent found right on our doorstep.”

The New Year's Eve Spectacular will be held in Anzac Park, Bundaberg on December 31 from 5pm with entertainment under way from 6pm and the Bundaberg Talent Search taking the stage from 7pm.

First prize in the Bundaberg Talent Search includes:

One song demo recording at Phantom Studios Nanango

An article in Bundy Live

A one hour music business coaching session with Bundy Live

Media kit with Rock Brand marketing and promotions

A gig at the Lighthouse Festival 2018

A gig at the Childers Festival 2018

To register for the Auswide Bank and Stroud Homes New Year's Eve Spectacular Bundaberg Talent Search, head to bundylive.com.au.

You can also find the registration details and more information about the event at bundabergregionevents

.com.au.