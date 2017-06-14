Got some acting skills? CQUniversity wants you

CALLING all actors and actresses in Bundaberg.

CQUniversity is urging you to volunteer your acting skills for a Simulated Patient Program arranged by the School of Nursing.

CQUniversity Clinical Learning Centre supervisor Cath Haug said simulated patients were an actors recruited to portray patients, realistically and consistently, within a safe learning environment.

"The actors (or SPs) are volunteers for the university who attend coaching and information sessions prior to their simulated patient activities,” she said.

"Our community actors are then given a character to suit them and a specific scenario to act out, to provide a real-life experience for our third-year students during their Residential School in July.”

"The benefits of SPs include repetition of a scenario, equity for student learning and the ability to provide training in specialised and sensitive areas before students are in a real-life situation.

There are no particular qualifications to become an SP.

"The university requires people from all walks of life, across the adult age ranges and from all ethnic and cultural backgrounds (with the exclusion of nursing students),” Ms Haug said.

Participants can find out more at a volunteer information session on Monday, June 19, from 10am-noon.

For more information, email Cath Haug at c.haug@cqu.edu.au.