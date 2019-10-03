Menu
Russell Foody and Kellie Svensson are playing at Scallywags Child Care Bundaberg.
Russell Foody and Kellie Svensson are playing at Scallywags Child Care Bundaberg.

Parenting

Got a daycare centre you love? Tell us all about it

Crystal Jones
by
3rd Oct 2019 12:38 PM

LOVE your daycare centre? The NewsMail wants to hear about it.

Few things are as important as the care of our young, that's why we want to shine a light on the top job done by many in our region.

Bundaberg mum Alley Hawtion has sent her son Russell to Scallywags at Kepnock since July, and says he's learned a lot since being there.

"The team at Scallywags are just so friendly and loving towards all the children, they always have a welcome smile when you drop off and pick up your kids," she said.

Ms Hawtion said Russell's favourite teacher was Miss Tara.

"He always has happy stories to tell when he comes home about what he did and how good his day was," she said.
"The team at Scallywags are just amazing, so kind and loving."

If your child goes to a daycare centre you love, send us a thumbs up.

Email editorial@news-mail.com.au or send us a private message on Facebook. 

Bundaberg News Mail

