Gospel singer to spread the love in CBD today

BUNDY'S CBD piano is about to feel the love when American gospel singer and song-writer Neville Peter tickles the ivories today.

Diagnosed with Glaucoma as a baby, Peter cannot remember ever being able to see perfectly, but he is thankful to God that he had some sight for the first 12 years of his life.

Music has always been special to Peter who at about the age of five or six, began to sing in church. At the age of 14 he started to play the piano.

Peter has written more than 100 gospel songs and has performed with Gladys Knight and Natalie Cole, in front of crowds at the White House and Carnegie Hall.

Peter will play the CBD Pavilion piano from 3pm today, ahead of a free performance at the Seveneth-day Adventist Church, 61 Woongarra St tomorrow from 7pm.