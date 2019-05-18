Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gordonvale couple Krystal Hadley and Aaron Patteson.
Gordonvale couple Krystal Hadley and Aaron Patteson.
Lifestyle

Wannabe bride’s failed leap of faith

by Grace Mason
18th May 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KRYSTAL Hadley is a woman with her eyes on the prize - and a broken bone isn't going to get in the way.

The Gordonvale nursing student reckons she's been planning her wedding to partner Aaron Patteson for the past two years.

 

Gordonvale woman Krystal Hadley on crutches with a fractured foot after jumping for the bouquet at her partner's brother's wedding.
Gordonvale woman Krystal Hadley on crutches with a fractured foot after jumping for the bouquet at her partner's brother's wedding.

 

But if he still hadn't got the hint, she made it very well known - both publicly and painfully - at his brother's wedding in Toowoomba last weekend.

When the time came for the bouquet toss, the 19-year-old ripped off her shoes, made a beeline for the stage, pushed everyone else out of the way and leapt high in the air to claim her floral crown.

"I said 'girls, don't even bother because I'm going to get it'," Ms Hadley said.

"But my ankle went out and it didn't come back in.

"I said 'I think I've broken my foot'. The whole time I was holding on that bouquet."

Now sporting a moon boot on her fractured foot and a pair of crutches, the James Cook University student reckons electrical apprentice Mr Patteson may have got the hint.

More Stories

bridal bouquet foot fracture offbeat wedding

Top Stories

    Woman with broken leg cut from crashed vehicle

    premium_icon Woman with broken leg cut from crashed vehicle

    News A BUNDABERG north woman who had to be cut from her car after losing control and crashing into trees is recovering at Bundaberg hospital.

    UPDATE: Men drive home after crash, wake up injured

    premium_icon UPDATE: Men drive home after crash, wake up injured

    News A QAS spokesman said the crash happened about 11pm last night

    ‘Devil made me do it’ kidnapper walks free

    premium_icon ‘Devil made me do it’ kidnapper walks free

    Crime Eden Kane, 50, kept the Childers child for two days

    • 18th May 2019 5:57 PM
    School festival fun: Did we get a pic of you?

    premium_icon School festival fun: Did we get a pic of you?

    Offbeat NewsMail photographer was out and about at BCC's school festival

    • 18th May 2019 4:53 PM