Gordonvale to rival Rocky after development

Cairns Regional Council is embarking on an $8.7 million plan to transform Kenrick Street Park in Gordonvale. This image has been included in the plans as "inspiration" for the glades of the arboretum. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Cairns Regional Council is embarking on an $8.7 million plan to transform Kenrick Street Park in Gordonvale. This image has been included in the plans as "inspiration" for the glades of the arboretum. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

GORDONVALE'S future as the anchor to a satellite town rivalling Rockhampton has been recognised with an $8.7 million plan to create the most ambitious park development in the region.

Kenrick Street Park is a sprawling 5.7ha site close to the town centre that has been neglected for decades.

Now it is subject to a 10-year plan to transform it into a public space the likes of which Cairns has never seen, with enormous "arboretum" rainforest tree botanic gardens, skate bowl and BMX track, artificial lake and a boardwalk.

Most notably, a gigantic column would be built, designed to bring back memories of the historic Gordonvale water tower which was demolished in 2014.

Division 1 councillor Brett Moller explained it would be no ordinary tower, with a huge slippery slide incorporated, climbing and playground equipment, and viewing decks looking back over the town, north to Cairns and south down the Mulgrave Valley.

"Kenrick Park is quite elevated, so you will get good views in every direction," he said.

The arboretum, which will draw inspiration but be decidedly different from the National Arboretum in Canberra, will be planted in "glades" the shape of red cedar leaves.

"It ties into the historical significance of red cedars in Gordonvale," Cr Moller said. The plan acknowledges rapid residential growth anticipated for the region's south, with a new medical precinct to be built and a state development area declared.

Cairns Regional Council is embarking on an $8.7 million plan to transform Kenrick Street Park in Gordonvale. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

"When you think there will be 50,000 to 60,000 people coming into the Mount Peter corridor, that's up there with the population of Rockhampton," Cr Moller said.

"We will have another small satellite city out there."

Provisional funding has been allocated from 2022-23 but significant masterplanning and community consultation will be undertaken before construction begins.

GARDEN GROWS

A report says the vision is to create a uniquely "tropical" arboretum that is distinctly different to others throughout the country.

It will take advantage of the monsoonal climate to grow species that create a sensory experience to attracts lovers of trees, horticulture and botany from across Australia.