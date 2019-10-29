GoPro Hero8 put to the test on Qld island resort

HERO8: Actor Lincoln Lewis, former Roosters player Johnny Tuivasa and GoPros Alex Cashman were among those testing the latest GoPro.

HERO8: Actor Lincoln Lewis, former Roosters player Johnny Tuivasa and GoPros Alex Cashman were among those testing the latest GoPro. Ross Irby

AUSSIE social media influencer and vloggers recently sent the Tangalooma Island Resort into a buzz as they cut loose with the latest GoPro Hero8 Black series camera.



For a decade these tough go-anywhere action cameras have grown to become the coveted devices of choice - taking the hard knocks recording the active lives of the globally adventurous.

The global GoPro habitat stretches across snowfields, deserts, iconic mountain climbs, hanging off cliff faces, dirt bike scrambling, to the heights of skydiving and soaring, even catwalk runways.

Now the newest model is set to inspire more of us with its ease of use.

Tangalooma on Moreton island, a cruisy 75 minute boat ride off Brisbane, was the choice destination for the official Australian launch of the latest GoPro baby.

With the GoPro Hero 7 proving to be a great commercial and user success story, the Hero 8 has been improved even more.



Among those putting the Hero 8 to the test were actor Lincoln Lewis, former Rooster's NRL player Johnny Tuivasa, surfer and model Imogen Caldwell, and GoPro brand ambassador Tegan Nash.



The cameras were worked hard with users sliding down the slopes of its iconic steep sandy dunes, being flung off sea scooters and inflatable bananas, to snorkelling the rustic submerged wrecks.

HERO8: The Tangalooma Island wrecks are a perfect spot to check out the latest GoPro. Ross Irby





Queenslander and video production professional Phil Warring from Phlip Vids probably scores with the most cameras, saying that his growing collection was in the process of becoming 'historic'.



Warring saying that none had broken on him and all are still being used.



Warring, who started out with Hero2, said they complimented his larger cameras..

He now has "multiples of each" and "I've never actually destroyed one" and he continues to upgrade by getting the next level.



From the GoPro base in California at San Mateo, image quality engineer Alex Cashman was on hand to give great advice.



The passionate action camera advocate has been working with the company on the last few GoPro series, - taking a big career change after a near miss in a sky diving incident.





Cashman says some of its key features include a huge improvement to its body style with integrated mounting fingers making it no longer necessary bring a frame with "less stuff to carry".



But one key change can't be physically seen but is in the end quality result - its new hyper smooth stabilisation that includes a boost.



Cashman says the technology will keep it a market leader, maintaining a wide field of view and image quality that is loved by action sport enthusiasts and thrill seekers.



He is quick to point out that the improvements benefit all users, even with simply running about will get stabilised footage.



Cashman says the growth market is coming out of the travel and blogging industries - people capturing their memories and showing them online to their followers.

It's a big incentive to people to get off the couch.

Photos View Photo Gallery

GoPro Hero 8 action video camera. Here is what the company says you get.



A streamlined design makes the GoPro Hero8 Action Video Camera more pocketable than ever, and swapping mounts takes just seconds, with built-in folding fingers.

With the optional Media Mod, you get ultimate expandability to add more lighting, pro audio, and even another screen.

There's also game-changing HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilization with jaw-dropping slo-mo.

In Australia it can be yours for under $600.



Hypersmooth

Featuring HyperSmooth 2.0 technology, the GoPro HERO8 Action Video Camera has 3 different stabilisation levels (On, High, and Boost) to easily adapt to varying shooting requirements and keep your videos crisp. HyperSmooth stabilisation works with all resolutions and framerates.

Capture super stabilised time lapse videos while you move through an activity. With this new model TimeWarp automatically adjusts speed based on motion, scene detection and lighting. You can even slow down the effect to real time- that allows you to savour interesting moments-and then tap to speed it back up.

Clarity

Not only do you have 12MP photos with improved HDR (while in motion or stationary), reduced blur, and serious detail even in low-light areas- you now have LiveBurst to record the moments 1.5 seconds before and after your shot, so you can choose the best single frame for the perfect photo or an awesome shareable video. Plus, you now have RAW mode, delivering the most flexibility which is now available for time lapse and burst photos.

1080p Streaming

Offering livestreaming capability (1080p resolution), the Hero8 Action Camera lets you easily broadcast clear, vivid footage of different breathtaking scenes. Share each moment through the GoPro app* and let others get a close view of each moment.

Presets built-in

Pre-loaded with multiple video presets (Standard, Activity, Cinematic, and Slo-Mo), this GoPro Action Video Camera can easily adapt to different recording needs. You can also set custom presets for added convenience.

Streamlined and Rugged

Share experiences you can't capture with your phone. Hero8 Black is rugged, waterproof to 10m and down for adventure. The new shape is more pocketable, and folding fingers at the base let you swap mounts quickly. A new side door makes changing batteries even faster, and the lens is now 2x more impact resistant.

Streamlined Interface

The GoPro Hero8 has a 2-inch touch screen, letting you select one of the 3 main capture modes to shoot with ease. For added navigation convenience, it has a Touch zoom feature to make it easy for users to focus on their subject and keep it in frame.

In The Box

• 1 x HERO8 Black Camera

• 1 x Rechargeable Battery

• 1 x Curved Adhesive Mount

• 1 x Mounting Buckle + Thumb Screw

• 1 x USB-C Cable