Alanna Trepka pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor. Photo: Facebook.
Crime

Goon-drunk driver dodges dog, writes off Triton ute

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
24th Aug 2020 6:00 AM | Updated: 6:12 AM
MORE than three times above the legal limit, a Somerset woman who had downed cask wine got into her car and drove, ultimately smashing the Triton into a tree and injuring herself.

A Toogoolawah magistrate pleaded with Alanna Nicole Trepka to share her story with as many people as possible.

Appearing in Toogoolawah Magistrates Court, Trepka pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol.

The court heard Trepka had been driving a Mitsubishi Triton ute when she swerved to avoid hitting a dog.

Her vehicle crashed, hitting trees and injuring herself.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Pepe Gangemi said Trepka's blood alcohol concentration at the time was 0.184.

Duty lawyer Tony Kingston told Magistrate Andrew Sinclair that Trepka had been drinking earlier that day.

"She had a drink an hour for a few hours beforehand but unfortunately the glasses were rather large," Mr Kingston said.

"She was drinking from what is colloquially known as a goon sack and therefore didn't really keep an eye on exactly how much wine she had drunk."

The court heard medication for carpel tunnel syndrome surgery may have interacted with the alcohol Trepka had consumed.

Mr Kingston said the car had been written off in the crash, costing Trepka about $10,000.

Mr Sinclair told Trepka she was a good example of what drink driving could cause.

"It will cost you, if not your life or somebody else's life, thousands of dollars," Mr Sinclair said.

"If you could tell as many people as possible what happens if you drink and drive, I would also appreciate that."

Trepka was served a $1000 fine, disqualified from driving for six months and a conviction was recorded.

