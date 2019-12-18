Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Google‘s $500m Aussie tax case settlement

by John Rolfe
18th Dec 2019 3:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Google has paid the Australian Taxation Office nearly half a billion dollars to settle a long-running dispute.

"This settlement is another great outcome for the Australian tax system," ATO deputy commissioner Mark Konza said this afternoon.

"It adds to the significant success of the ATO in positively changing the behaviour of digital taxpayers and significantly increasing the tax they pay in Australia."

The $481.5 million paid by Google brings the ATO's increased collections from the eCommerce industry to about $1.25 billion following earlier agreements with Microsoft, Apple and Facebook.

More to come

More Stories

Show More
australian taxation office editors picks google settlement

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Big read: Issues to take from council’s December meeting

        premium_icon Big read: Issues to take from council’s December meeting

        News There were about 20 people in the public gallery of Tuesday’s ordinary council meeting, although half of these were council staff.

        FIRE UPDATES: Prepare to leave Mount Maria

        FIRE UPDATES: Prepare to leave Mount Maria

        Environment Fire may impact Lowmead township

        FURIOUS FLAMES: 10 fearsome reader bushfire photos

        FURIOUS FLAMES: 10 fearsome reader bushfire photos

        News Taken a great photo? Send it to editorial@news-mail.com.au