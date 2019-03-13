Goodwood fire day 4: Rain comes to aid of fireys

SMOKE: As of Wednesday at 1.10pm, the fire is burning safely within containment lines to the north of Woodgate Rd. Image shows fire yesterday after winds changed direction.

AS THE fires in Goodwood burn on, some relief has come overnight.

Rainfall through the night has helped ease conditions, and the fire is now at advice level.

As at 1.10pm, Waterbombing aircraft continue to aid firefighting operations.

The fire is burning between the railway corridor and Woppis Rd, Goodwood.

It is burning safely within containment lines to the north of Woodgate Rd.

QFES say the fire is contained and there is no immediate threat to property.

But they encourage people to keep up to date with the latest updates and decided what actions to take if the situation changes.

Woodgate Rd is has been reopened.