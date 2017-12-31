Goodwill out the door after Christmas

LOCK UP: There has been a spate of car thefts in Bundaberg after Christmas.

OPPORTUNISTIC thieves who must have missed the festive goodwill to all memo have sparked a warning from Bundaberg Police after a surge in car thefts.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said she was shocked when she read the report from December 28 for the Bundaberg Patrol Group and found a number of incidences relating to stolen or attempted stolen property.

Thabeban was the worst hit, with three reports of criminal activity in the area, followed by Walkervale with two and Avenell Heights.

Cigarettes and cash were stolen from a Fritz Street address between 8pm Boxing Day and 2am December 27; a ring, trolley coin and shot glasses were taken from an unlocked car on Keppel Crescent between 8pm Boxing Day and 10.30pm December 28; and a fire extinguisher was pinched from a Tree Close address between 8pm Boxing Day and 2am December 27.

An individual also attempted to break into a car parked in a car port on Anderson Street between 11.15pm December 27 and 12.05pm December 28 but was distracted.

Snr Const Loftus said the previous day's report showed another three similar offences, prompting the warning.

Bundaberg West, Kalkie and Avenell Heights were the suburbs targeted, with a tablet and gift voucher taken. There was also an attempt to steal a boat trailer.

Snr Const Loftus said since July 1 there had been more than 125 unsolved matters and urged residents to talk to one another and remind neighbours to lock up.

She said a vehicle was considered unattended if its owner was more than three metres away from it and said before leaving your car you should: switch off the engine, apply the brake, remove the ignition key if there is no one 16 years of age or older in the car, wind up the windows and lock the doors.

She said failure to do these things could result in an on-the-spot fine of $48.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours day.