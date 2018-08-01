Goodna president's 12-month ban reduced following appeal

BACK IN ACTION: Goodna's premiership-winning captain and club president Ramon Filipine will be free to line-up from round one next season after successfully appealing to reduce his ban.

BACK IN ACTION: Goodna's premiership-winning captain and club president Ramon Filipine will be free to line-up from round one next season after successfully appealing to reduce his ban. Rob Williams

GOODNA president Ramon Filipine has successfully appealed his 12-month suspension for contrary conduct handed down by the Rugby League Ipswich judiciary.

Filipine was initially handed the substantial ban by the independent judiciary for an incident in the round 15 match between Goodna and Fassifern.

However upon appeal to the Queensland Rugby League and South East Queensland Division, the suspension was brought down to five weeks.

The result means Filipine will still be unable to take the field for the Eagles' final two matches of the season.

However the Goodna president will now be able to perform his full duties as a club official, including all game day duties such as coaching or running water.

Previously the 12-month suspension included provisions against Filipine being involved on game days.

After a lengthy appeal process over the removal of premiership points from Goodna's season tally was eventually denied by the same governing body earlier this year, Filipine admitted there was trepidation as to whether this appeal would be successful.

"As soon as they agreed to give us a hearing, I took that as a positive," Filipine said.

"Last time they didn't agree to do that. So we were pretty optimistic once they agreed."

Filipine said the decision helped restore his "faith in their processes" and the suspension saga was now behind him.

"I'm just focusing on finishing the season off strong," he said.

"We still have three of our senior teams in finals contention, so that's where my focus will be moving forward."

The A-Grade captain was thankful he had the opportunity to share in teammate Corey Kirk's final match for the Eagles against West End on Saturday.

Now he is looking at how best to position the A-Grade side for a return to finals next season, starting with depth.

"We have to keep it interesting, and for the A-Grade boys give them something to look forward to," Filipine said.

"We've been blooding a few Colts and giving some Reggies boys their debuts in A-Grade.

"I think it's a good thing for them to get some confidence going into finals.

"Our Colts captain AJ came off the bench in the front row and scored a solo try on the weekend which was cool to watch of an 18-year-old."

Filipine wished to thank the support of Leanne Fox and Paul Tully for helping construct the successful appeal to the QRL.