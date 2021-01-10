Menu
Brisbane On Three Day Lockdown As New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed
Crime

Goodna man caught twice flouting lockdown orders

kaitlyn smith
10th Jan 2021 8:27 AM
A 28-YEAR-OLD Goodna man is the first person across Ipswich to be fined in breach of recent public health orders.

It is understood police located the man at Leslie Park on Mills St Saturday afternoon without a face mask.

Police reportedly provided him with a mask before he was directed to return home in accordance with Greater Brisbane's three-day lockdown.

He was issued a first and final warning in line with Queensland Police protocol.

READ MORE: Dip in testing numbers at hospital clinic amid lockdown

READ MORE: How Ipswich residents behaved for first night of lockdown

The man, however, allegedly went on to ignore police orders.

Police again located the man at St Ives Shopping Centre about 60 minutes later.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the man did not have an exemption to be in public.

The spokesman said he was issued $1334 on-the-spot infringement.

Ipswich police were once again impressed by community response.

No further fines or arrests were made overnight in relation to lockdown breaches.

Ipswich Queensland Times

