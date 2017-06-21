Good vealer heifers go cheap at Gympie

UP FOR SALE: Grant Gericke with heifers at an earlier Sullivan Livestock Sale.

A GOOD quality yarding of 1962 cattle at Sullivan Livestock's Gympie sale saw the market remain firm for all descriptions with the exception of good conditioned vealer heifers which were cheaper. Cattle were drawn from Gin Gin, Bundaberg, Maryborough, Teebar, Woolooga, Kilkivan, Tansey, Conondale, Kenilworth, Caloundra, Eumundi and all local areas.

Droughtmaster cross steers from Chris Goscomb, Imbil, sold for $3.34 to return $1604 and $1581.

Don Law, Kenilworth, sold droughtmaster steers for $3.33 ($1527 and $1509).

Droughtmaster steers from Howard and Brenda Kirby, Gemini Downs, Goomborian, sold for $3.32 ($1343 and $1293) and ($1238 and $1187).

Droughtmaster steers from John McCarthy, Goomborian, sold for $3.32 to return $1193.

High-grade brahman steers from Brian and Pam Dray, Woolooga, sold for $3.22 ($1072 and $1014).

Quality charbray steers from James O'Connor, Witta, made $3.47 for $1116.

Charbray steers from Ian Gould, Teebar, made $3.38 ($1062).

Droughtmaster cross charbray weaner steers from the Wagner family, Gunalda, sold for $3.67 ($975 and $924) and $3.59 ($933 and $902).

Fitzgerald and Co, Oakview, Kilkivan, sold droughtmaster cross steers for $3.75 ($869 and $862) and $3.81 ($821).

Euro cross steers from the Adams family, Gin Gin, made $3.81 ($813 and $776).

Charbray steers from Maree Duncombe, Conondale, made $3.80 ($856).

Droughtmaster steers from Selwyn Tombs, Kandanga, sold for $3.57 ($730).

Weaner steers generally sold from $3.25 to $3.81.

Limousin cross heifers from the Joynson family sold for $2.95 to return $1159, while their brahman sisters sold for $2.90 ($976).

Droughtmaster cross heifers from Lyall Paulger, Kenilworth, made $3.13 ($1084).

Charbray weaner heifers from the Wagner family made $3.35 to return $907 and $728.

Brahman heifers from the Bishop family, Woolooga, sold for $3.45 ($770).

Droughtmaster heifers from Parshot Pty Ltd sold for $3.25 ($681).

Droughtmaster heifers from Tony Erikson, Langshaw, made $3.21 ($694).

Good conditioned vealer heifers generally sold from $2.80 to $3.05.

Only a handful of cows and calves were yarded and sold to a top of $1250.

Next sale: Meatworks and Store Sale on Monday, July 3.