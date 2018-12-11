Good things come in threes: Howard joins Easts

FULL STRIDE: The Waves' Tyrell Howard covers ground in this year's competition. He has now joined the Magpies for next year.

LEAGUE: Tyrrell Howard will be hoping his Midas touch can lead to premiership gold for Eastern Suburbs.

The 19-year-old has signed with the Magpies for next year's Bundaberg Rugby League competition after making the move from The Waves Tigers.

It will be the halfback's third club in the past three years. Howard played with Past Brothers last year and the Tigers this year.

In both years the new signing has led the club to premiership A-grade glory, with Brothers and the Tigers beating the Wallaroos.

Howard kicked a field goal in this year's grand final as well to help The Waves break its decade-long drought.

His move is a return home of sorts as he played his junior football at the club before moving to Brothers to play.

His signature is one of five that the club hopes will bring back the A-grade premiership to Easts for the first time since 2005.

The NewsMail can reveal that fellow 2018 premiership Tiger Chris Ford has joined Howard at Easts as has former Isis Devil Matt Craven.

The Waves' Jackson Paulsen has also joined after playing in under-18s for the Tigers in 2015 and in senior ranks until this year.

Craven's signing follows a stand-out year in the BRL, in which he was named the best representative player at this year's 47th Battalion.

He also scored 14 tries in 16 games and was the third highest pointscorer in the competition.

The four players join Trent Seeds, who signed with the club last month.

"We haven't gone out to poach players," Easts president Scott Sologinkin said.

"A few of the guys have been able to find work through us and decided to play football for us as well."

Sologinkin said it was pleasing Howard had returned and admitted the goals have been set high for next year.

The club has reappointed Mick O'Sullivan as coach after he guided the side to the finals this year after a few lean years.

"One hundred per cent the (goal is high) if we keep the basis of our squad," Sologinkin said.

"We should be able to achieve more."

Sologinkin said the turn-around at the club had been significant.

"We have a few people that have got back involved," he said.

"A lot of people have put in a lot of effort.

"For us we want to establish the club for years to come and enjoy the success that comes with it."

Sologinkin said the club was committed to both seniors and juniors and had plans to improve both.

He said Easts would have an U16 and U18 team soon and the club was on track to have teams in all grades up to U15 next year.

The club's seniors will resume training on January 8.

Easts welcomes anyone keen to play.