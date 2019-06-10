Good things come in 9s for Bennier

ON A ROLL: Brothers Aston Villa's Jaryd Bennier taps the ball past the United Warriors goal keeper to score one of his nine goals on the night.

FOOTBALL: Brothers Aston Villa's Jaryd Bennier hopes his goal scoring spree on Saturday can lead to an elusive golden boot title in the Wide Bay Premier League.

Bennier broke multiple records against the United Warriors as Brothers Aston Villa won 13-0 at Martens Oval.

The Villa striker scored nine of them, becoming the first player ever in the competition to score that many in a game.

He also broke the club record for most goals in a senior competition match.

"I was pretty surprised, not expecting to score that many,” he said.

"It's a lot easier when the teammates put three quarters of the goals on a platter.”

Bennier knew he was going to have a good night when he scored after just 12 seconds in the game.

He intercepted the ball from the Warriors kick off to score one of the fastest, if not the fastest, goal ever in the competition.

By half time he had seven goals and the club record, which was once held by his coach Glen Sparozvich.

"He asked me how many I had scored,” Bennier said.

"He was happy but devastated when I told him I had seven.”

Sparozvich said he wasn't unhappy at all, more proud of the side bouncing back to record a solid win after some poor form for the club.

"I was more pleased for the team,” he said.

"I told them to go on with the job after half time, get four goals and keep the clean sheet.

"The side was able to do it.”

Bennier was also pleased the side found some of its form from the previous few seasons.

The side recently lost three games in a row for the first time in almost four years.

The striker said while the side wasn't entirely back, the form was coming.

"There's a lot more positivity in the team,” he said.

"The three games (that were losses) there was a bit of negativity.

"Glen has been trying to make us positive and not rush our attack, keep the ball and work with possession.”

Bennier said he's now injury free as well after having issues during the season so far.

Now he's hoping to climb to the top of the golden boot award in the Wide Bay Premier League with more goals during the season.

He already has as many goals, 12, this year compared to the whole season last year.

"I want to play all the games,” he said.

"The goal is to finish on top.”

Brothers Aston Villa will now play The Waves this week after moving to fifth spot with the win.

The Waves defeated the Wide Bay Buccaneers 4-1 in Hervey Bay on Saturday with the KSS Jets beating Sunbury 1-0 in the other game there.

In other results, Bingera smashed Doon Villa 5-1 to remain in second with the United Park Eagles beating Granville 6-1.