Annie Caughey is not impressed that water prices are set to rise.
Council News

GOOD TASTE: Coast to toast better-tasting water

28th Jun 2018 12:15 PM
RESIDENTS along Bundy's coast will toast news the taste of their water should be improving soon.

Locals have long complained about the taste of water in suburbs, at times described as "c**p" and like "swamp water".

The 2018-19 Bundaberg Regional Council Budget has allocated millions for work that will improve the taste.

Councillor Greg Barnes was pleased with Division 5's slice of the budget, which was released today.

"Coastal residents will certainly welcome the $8 million upgrade of the Kalkie Water Treatment Plant, which will address some long-standing seasonal issues that affect the taste of the source water," Cr Barnes said.

"Our parks will also receive a boost with $115,000 allocated to a car park seal in Mary Kinross Park and $100,000 towards parking enhancements at Nielson Park," he said.

"Nielson Park is also one of the parks identified for the installation of a new shade structure."

bundaberg regional council budget 2018-19 parks water treatment plant
Bundaberg News Mail

