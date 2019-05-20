Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wide Bay's Labor candidate Jason Scanes casts his vote with wife Jackie.
Wide Bay's Labor candidate Jason Scanes casts his vote with wife Jackie. Carlie Walker
News

GOOD SPORT: Candidate's tribute to Wide Bay opponents

Arthur Gorrie
by
20th May 2019 3:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LABOR'S Wide Bay federal election candidate Jason Scanes has paid a big hearted tribute to his opponents, including victorious LNP candidate, Llew O'Brien.

Mr Scanes described his campaign team and supporters as "amazing” and congratulated Mr O'Brien on retaining the seat, in a social media posting yesterday.

He also commended Independent candidate Tim Jerome and The Greens' candidate Daniel Bryar.

"It was a pleasure to debate policies and party differences in a professional and cordial manner throughout the campaign,” he said.

"I am disappointed with the result, obviously,” he said.

Mr Scanes also expressed disappointment with the non-campaigns of the United Australia Party and Pauline Hanson's One Nation who, he said, "received many votes across the electorate.

"As far as I am concerned, four candidates ran. You and your families all deserve a pat on the back,as you and now I know, it is not easy.

"Learn and move forward,” he said. "Labor supporters and my team, be proud.

"Your love and compassion for others is what makes Labor great,” he said.

daniel bryar federal election 2019 jason scanes llew o'brien tim jerome
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Farmer Jessica prepares for world record attempt

    premium_icon Farmer Jessica prepares for world record attempt

    Offbeat COMBINING her passion for human health and her heart for the land, North Burnett farmer Jessica Ehrlich is raising funds for Drought Angels

    • 20th May 2019 2:43 PM
    REVEALED: Flynn shows biggest support for One Nation in Qld

    premium_icon REVEALED: Flynn shows biggest support for One Nation in Qld

    Politics Flynn voters send clear message to major parties.

    Adani accuses Premier of not listening to CQ election result

    premium_icon Adani accuses Premier of not listening to CQ election result

    Politics 'The Premier and Deputy still have a tin ear to their own voters'

    Drunk man lies on road, cops $200 court fine

    premium_icon Drunk man lies on road, cops $200 court fine

    Crime The man's actions frightened a young mum who thought he had been hit