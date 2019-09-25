Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey Sunday, September 15, 2019 (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey Sunday, September 15, 2019 (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
News

Good signs for Bundy schools

25th Sep 2019 2:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW flashing school zone signs will be installed at Branyan Road State School, Bundaberg North State School and Woongarra State School.

Visiting Bundaberg this week, Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the signs will be placed on Branyan Drive, Mount Perry Road and Elliott Heads Road as part of the 19/20 round of the Palaszczuk Government’s $12 million Flashing School Zone Program.

They play an important role in alerting motorists that they are entering a school zone, reminding drivers to slow down and keep an eye out for children.

“Flashing school zone signs are proven to increase safety for our youngest Queenslanders,” Mr Bailey said.

“The local community has been very passionate in advocating for new flashing signs, and it’s great to be able to secure it for these schools.

The signs will be installed this financial year, and flash on school days and during school zone times, so motorists will be aware when children are likely to be around.

“Adhering to the speed limit is always vital. We urge all motorists to follow the road rules and help us create a safe environment for students when they are arriving and leaving school.”

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey welcomed the Government’s support to improve school safety.

“I’d like to thank Minister Bailey for supporting these local initiatives to make our school zones safer,” he said.

“Council and school communities appreciate all measures to make the trip to and from school as safe as possible for students, parents and staff.

“Flashing signs are a great way to make motorists aware that children are about, especially if they’re unfamiliar with school times and holidays.”

For more information on the school road safety in Queensland visit: www.tmr.qld.gov.au/Safety/School-road-safety

bundaberg roads schools school zones signs
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Just minutes in a stationary car could kill your dog

    Just minutes in a stationary car could kill your dog

    Pets & Animals THE RSPCA has been called out to 55 cases of dogs locked in hot cars in Bundaberg in the past 12 months, according to the organisation.

    Mayor calls for federal intervention over dam

    premium_icon Mayor calls for federal intervention over dam

    News BUNDABERG’S mayor accuses the state government of cost cutting.

    Why the Hinkler Deal’s not dead... yet

    premium_icon Why the Hinkler Deal’s not dead... yet

    News Plans for Deputy Premier Jackie Trad to visit Bundaberg and discuss the Regional...

    'Psyche of slow dwindling': Small bush town in uproar

    premium_icon 'Psyche of slow dwindling': Small bush town in uproar

    Council News Residents feel their town is being pushed closer to brink.