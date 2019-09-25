Good signs for Bundy schools

NEW flashing school zone signs will be installed at Branyan Road State School, Bundaberg North State School and Woongarra State School.

Visiting Bundaberg this week, Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the signs will be placed on Branyan Drive, Mount Perry Road and Elliott Heads Road as part of the 19/20 round of the Palaszczuk Government’s $12 million Flashing School Zone Program.

They play an important role in alerting motorists that they are entering a school zone, reminding drivers to slow down and keep an eye out for children.

“Flashing school zone signs are proven to increase safety for our youngest Queenslanders,” Mr Bailey said.

“The local community has been very passionate in advocating for new flashing signs, and it’s great to be able to secure it for these schools.

The signs will be installed this financial year, and flash on school days and during school zone times, so motorists will be aware when children are likely to be around.

“Adhering to the speed limit is always vital. We urge all motorists to follow the road rules and help us create a safe environment for students when they are arriving and leaving school.”

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey welcomed the Government’s support to improve school safety.

“I’d like to thank Minister Bailey for supporting these local initiatives to make our school zones safer,” he said.

“Council and school communities appreciate all measures to make the trip to and from school as safe as possible for students, parents and staff.

“Flashing signs are a great way to make motorists aware that children are about, especially if they’re unfamiliar with school times and holidays.”

For more information on the school road safety in Queensland visit: www.tmr.qld.gov.au/Safety/School-road-safety