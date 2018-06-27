Good season makes Bundy cherry tomatoes just right

WHEN their not busy with cane, the Attards are kept on their toes growing and packing cherry tomatoes.

With more than 50 acres of cherry tomato crops and about 30 years experience farming the tasty fruit, Anna Attard said this year's weather has been great for fruit.

Ms Attard said in comparison to last year's wild weather, she said the dry spell has been great for fruit like cherry tomatoes which split in rainy conditions.

From planting the seeds to sticking their label on the punnet packaging, Attards do it all.

Despite a good season on the farm, the price of cherry tomatoes at the moment has left a sour taste.

Ms Attard said the price is due to the amount of fruit coming from all over.

Attard's produce will be available at the Bundy Flavours and Winterfeast Farmers Market on Saturday, 7 July 7, from 7am-2pm.