Good Samaritans catch up with Hinkler bag snatcher

SCARY ORDEAL: The Hinkler Central carpark was the scene of a purse theft on a busy Thursday evening. Mike Knott BUN041017HINKLER2

A NORMAL trip to the shops turned to shock for Woodgate woman after a man snatched her purse from her trolley while she was loading her groceries into her car.

Adding to disbelief over the incident was the fact it happened at Hinkler Central around 6pm Thursday night - a busy time when many people are out shopping.

Lisa Arjona said she was in the underground carpark when she heard the sound of her car keys as her purse was lifted out by a man riding a bike.

"He was wearing all black clothing, he never once turned back even after I was screaming 'give it back',” she said.

As Mrs Arjona took off after the assailant, some young people took note.

"They saw me and I yelled out to them and they just ran after him,” she said.

It was then that Mrs Arjona realised she'd left her car unlocked.

THANK YOU: Lisa Arjona is grateful to the two teens who took off in pursuit of a man who stole her purse. Facebook

"I ran back to lock my car and meanwhile these teenagers were chasing him down,” she said.

Mrs Arjona said the next thing she knew, the teens had returned with her purse.

"They just said he tried to say it was a school friend's purse and he threw it on the ground,” she said.

"I got a big overwhelmed and gave them a huge hug.

"It was nice to know there are nice people in the world.”

By the time Mrs Arjona got back to her car and composed herself, a security guard was in front of her vehicle.

Because of the shock of the experience, Mrs Arjona never got the names of the youths who helped her.

Even though they had reluctantly accepted a reward from her, she wanted to let them know how much they'd helped.

"I had a substantial amount of money in my purse,” she said.

"I'd love for me to actually be able to tell the parents of these kids thank you.”

Mrs Arjona said she was so inspired by the teens that she had told her own two 13-year-old children that she wanted them to be inspired and take on the same approach to helping others.

"I can't thank them enough and it's just refreshing to know there's people out there who will do the right thing,” she said.

Mrs Arjona said she was also thankful to all the other people who were happy to step in to help on a busy shopping night.

"Everyone that was within earshot all piped up and they were all willing to take their time and look around the neighbourhood and get it back,” she said.

Mrs Arjona, who runs A1 Realty at Woodgate, said she would be happy for the youths or their families to make contact with her.

While the experience had become something positive, Mrs Arjona wanted to reminded women to be wary.

"Definitely, women need to be more vigilant,” she said.

"It can happen to anyone.

"I had a bit of a wake-up call and a bit of a scare.”