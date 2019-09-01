Good Samaritan rescues elderly man trapped after crash

A GOOD Samaritan smashed through a window to help rescue an elderly man trapped after a crash on the Cunningham Highway this morning.

Rick Lindberg was driving his son home from the junior rugby league semi-finals in Warwick when he came upon collision.

An elderly couple in their 70s were both inside the SUV when it crashed into a black Toyota near Wheatvale about 11.30am.

Seeing the elderly man was still trapped inside and hanging underneath the car, Mr Lindberg jumped in to help, removing the seatbelt that caught the man and smashed open a window to free him.

While Mr Lindberg was covered in gashes himself, he said the man was suffering from a bad cut to the ear and 'horrific' arm injuries, as well as severe shock.

VERY LUCKY: Eyewitnesses say driver of this car is lucky to be alive after the collision. Tessa Flemming

The driver of the black Toyota was a man in his 30s.

Mr Lindberg said the motorist was lucky the crash didn't kill him, while several eyewitnesses believed the man would have been seriously hurt if he had been driving faster.

But he was not injured in the crash.

"Another five feet and he would have been dead," Mr Lindberg said.

This is the second serious crash near Warwick this week, as a collision on Warwick-Killarney Rd on Thursday claimed the life of a 77-year-old man and injured his wife and sister.

After today's crash, the husband and wife suffered face, chest and arm injuries, with one being transported via rescue helicopter to Royal Brisbane and Woman's Hospital.