‘Good Samaritan’ knocked out in bar brawl

A FORMER Bond University student has faced court after starting a brawl in a tavern during which a Good Samaritan was knocked unconscious.

Jordan Adam Brown, 24, pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court today to one count of affray.

Crown prosecutor Gary Churchill said Brown was in the smoking area of Don's Tavern at Bond University when he started a fight with another man about 11.30pm on December 16, 2016.

Mr Churchill said bystanders attempted to break up the fight.

"A bystander and Brown began struggling with each other," he said.

"The man was pulled out of (CCTV) camera view and punched by an unknown male."

Don's Tavern at Bond University Picture: Geoff McLachlan.

Mr Churchill said the punch left the Good Samaritan who tried to break up the fight unconscious for three minutes and with severe facial injuries.

Police were unable to determine who punched the man.

"This is a fight in a public bar," Mr Churchill said.

"The gravity is Brown was throwing punches at another male.

"The man who was injured has involved himself to try and break up the fight."

Judge Katherine McGinness fined Brown $600.

"Sadly there is somebody out there who is not able to be charged," she said.

The court was told Brown was celebrating finishing his business degree on the night of the fight.

He has since gotten a job in a senior position at an international company.

Brown's barrister Anthony Jamieson said the affray was at the lower end of the scale.

No conviction was recorded.